Charlton Athletic threw Charlie Kirk back into the side for yesterday’s clash against Fleetwood Town.

Charlton Athletic picked up a huge three points after a 2-1 win against Simon Grayson’s side.

Kirk was delighted with the victory and took to Twitter after the game to send the following message (see tweet below).

Much more like it today from the boys!!❤️ @CAFCofficial pic.twitter.com/DPgvto6WUA — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirkx) October 2, 2021

The winger says the win was ‘much more like it’ from him and his teammates.



Tough start

Charlton have made a poor start to the new season and had won just once out of their opening 10 games going into the game against Fleetwood.

The win yesterday is a big one for them and Nigel Adkins and they will be hoping it is a turning point.

Kirk’s time so far

The Addicks swooped to sign him from Crewe Alexandra over the summer and it has taken a while for him to settle in to life with his new club.

He has been left out over recent weeks and hadn’t played since the Cheltenham Town game on 11th September before yesterday.

Charlton played him for their Under-23s last week against Brentford B team and he got on the scoresheet in that one.

Kirk was handed a start against Fleetwood and played a key role in his side winning the match.

More like it

Charlton will be hoping they can pick up some form now and are back in action on Tuesday against Southampton Under-21s in the EFL Trophy.