QPR boss Mark Warburton has praised their fans after their win over Preston North End yesterday.

QPR’s manager has taken to Twitter to send the following message (see tweet below).

QPR fans gave magnificent backing once again today. Never lost faith and the noise at the end was tremendous. Many thanks as always, greatly appreciated — Mark Warburton (@MarkWarburton9) October 2, 2021

Warburton has hailed the “magnificent backing” of the R’s supporters after picking up a useful three points against the Lilywhites.

The Hoops have now on back-to-back home games after seeing off Birmingham City last Tuesday.

Decent start

QPR are 6th in the Championship table after a solid start to the season.

They have won five games out of their opening 11 and are proving to be a tough nut to crack in this campaign.

The London side have a bit of a break now due to the international break before they face rivals Fulham on 16th October.

Yesterday’s win

QPR took the lead on 17 minutes through striker Lyndon Dykes and looked well on their way to another win on home soil.

However, Preston made it very difficult for the hosts and equalised 10 minutes later with the in-form Emil Riss Jakobsen bagging the goal.

Franke McAvoy’s men then took the lead just after half-time with defender Josh Earl finding the net for the first time in a Preston shirt.

QPR managed to turn the game around though with two kick-fire goals from Jimmy Dunne and Ilias Chair.

Thanks to the fans

Warburton was obviously delighted by the way his side fought back to win and has also expressed his gratitude to the fans on Twitter.