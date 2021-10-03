Rotherham United’s Jamie Lindsay will be out for ‘six to eight’ weeks.

The midfielder has suffered a hamstring injury, as per Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis on Twitter (see tweet below).

#rufc's Jamie Lindsay out for around six weeks with hamstring injury. Two weeks are international break, though, and one week will be the FA Cup. Millers hoping he misses only five/six league matches. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) October 2, 2021

Lindsay, who is 25-years-old, has sat out of the Millers’ past few games.

The one saving grace for him is that two weeks of his recovery is the international break.

Read: Rotherham United to address player contract situations

Blow

Rotherham will be hoping to get him back onto the pitch as soon as they can once he is back fit.

Lindsay gives Paul Warne’s side more competition and depth in their midfield department.

The Scotsman knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship having played a key role in the Yorkshire club going up in 2020.

He has been a key player since making the move to the New York Stadium in 2019 from Ross County, making 74 appearances in all competitions.

Good form

Rotherham are in great form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

They beat Cheltenham 2-0 yesterday thanks to goals from Will Grigg and Ramani Edmonds-Green.

Warne’s men have risen to 4th in the league table and are two points off Wigan Athletic at the top.

Read: Former Rotherham United stalwart retires at the age of 38

What next?

Rotherham are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday against Scunthorpe United before having a bit of a break.

Their next league game is on 16th October against Portsmouth.