Blackburn Rovers defender Hayden Carter was a wanted man over the summer.

The youngster has a ‘host of clubs’ interested in him in the last transfer window, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

However, Blackburn decided to keep hold of him for this season.

Carter, who is 21-years-old, has since impressed for the Lancashire side so far this term and has made nine appearances in all competitions.

Burton loan

He spent time on loan at Burton Albion during the last campaign and caught the eye for the Brewers.

Rovers gave him the green light to join the League One side in January and he went on to play 24 times.

He played a key role in Burton surviving in the third tier under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Carter went back to Ewood Park this past summer and it is no surprise to see clubs were keen on signing him.

‘I’m happy’…

He has said: “I’m happy with how the season has started for me personally.

“After a loan spell last year I got a feel of what it was like to play first-team football regularly so my aim was to come back here and hopefully carry that on in a higher division.”

Career to date

The Stockport-born man started his career in the academy at Manchester City before switching to Blackburn in 2014.

He has since risen up through the youth ranks with Rovers and is now being tipped for a bright future with Tony Mowbray’s side.