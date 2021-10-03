Sheffield United’s George Baldock suffered a hamstring injury yesterday.

Sheffield United had to substitute the right-back in their 2-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth.

Baldock has an issue with his hamstring and will be assessed by the Blades now, as per BBC Sheffield reporter Andy Giddings on Twitter (see tweet below).

#sufc George Baldock suffered a hamstring injury and will be assessed. — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) October 2, 2021

Chris Basham was the man who came on to replace him against the Cherries.

Ready-made replacement

Baldock hasn’t had a lot of luck so far with injuries over recent times and Sheffield United will be hoping this one isn’t too serious.

They do have Jayden Bogle waiting in the wings to replace him though.

Current situation

Baldock is in his fifth season at Bramall Lane now and has made 148 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions so far in his career.

He is experienced at Championship level and knows what it takes to get out of the division so Jokanovic will be eager to get him back on the pitch as soon as he can.

What now?

Sheffield United looked like they had turned a corner following their wins over Hull City and Derby County but have been knocked back down to earth now.

They have lost their last two games away at Middlesbrough and Bournemouth and have a lot to think about over the international break.

Baldock’s injury is another blow to the Blades and they will assess the damage to him.