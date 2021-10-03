Coventry City star Ian Maatsen is suspended for their next game.

Coventry City’s left-back picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the win against Fulham yesterday, as per Transfermarkt.

The Chelsea loan man will have to sit out of the Sky Blues’ game against Blackburn Rovers after the international break.

Maatsen, who is 19-years-old, scored his first goal for Mark Robins’ side against the Cottagers yesterday.

Coventry stunned Marco Silva’s side in the second-half and went on to win 4-1.

Blow

Maatsen has impressed since joining Coventry on loan over the summer and his suspension for their next game is a blow.

He will now not be able to play until 20th October against Preston North End.

Read: ‘Shambolic’ – Fulham fans react to Coventry City loss on Twitter

Story so far

Chelsea gave Maatsen the green light to leave on loan to get more experience under his belt in the last transfer window.

He has adapted well to life in the Championship and has made 12 appearances for Robins’ men so far.

The Holland youth international spent time in the academies at Feyenoord, Sparta Rotterdam and PSV before moving to England in 2018 to join Chelsea.

Charlton spell

He has played once for the Blues’ first-team and was loaned out to Charlton Athletic last season.

Maatsen enjoyed his time in League One last term and went on to make 35 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

He has since made the step up to the second tier but is suspended now for Coventry’s next game against Blackburn.