Ilkeston Town have signed Bradley Foster following his departure from Derby County.

The non-league side have snapped up the goalkeeper on a free transfer, as announced by their official Twitter account.

Foster, who is 19-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of last season.

The Rams decided to cut ties with him when his contract at Pride Park expired at the end of June.

Foster has since been weighing up his options as a free agent and will be relieved to have landed himself a new move now after a few months out of the game.

Career to date

The young stopper spent time on the books at Stoke City’s academy before switching to Derby in 2018.

He initially broke into the Rams’ Under-18s side and went on to play 15 times for them at that level.

Foster then played a few times for the Under-23s last season but was shown the door this past summer.

He was joined by the likes of Cameron Cresswell, Jahmal Hector-Ingram, Jayden Mitchell-Lawson and Ethan Wassall in being released.

New home

Ilkeston play their football in the Northern Premier League Division One and are managed by former Stoke City and Peterborough United player Martin Carruthers.

Foster will be hoping to get plenty of first-team football with the non-league side and prove Derby wrong for releasing him.