Cheltenham Town have signed Dan Crowley following his departure from Birmingham City.

Cheltenham Town have handed the midfielder a short-term deal, as announced by their official club website.

Crowley, who is 24-years-old, was released by Birmingham at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since his contract with the Blues expired at the end of June and has since been weighing up his options.

Hull City loan



The former England youth international spent the second-half of last season on loan at Hull City.

He helped Grant McCann’s side win the League One title but they didn’t end up signing him permanent in preparation for the Championship this term.

Couple of trials this summer

Gillingham took a look at him over pre-season, as per a report by Kent Online.

He also played in a friendly for Doncaster Rovers, as per the Doncaster Free Press, but neither side decided to hand him a deal.

Cheltenham have now swooped in to boost their options in the middle of the park.

Career to date

Crowley started out at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance, instead spending time away on loan at Barnsley, Oxford United and Go Ahead Eagles.

He left the Gunners on a permanent basis for spells abroad Willem II and SC Cambuur before Birmingham brought him back to England in 2019.

The midfielder played 45 times for the Blues before they decided to cut ties with him.