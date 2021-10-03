Charlton Athletic have loaned James Vennings to Aldershot Town.

The National League side have announced the acquisition on their official club website.

Vennings, who is 20-years-old, has been given the green light to leave Charlton to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The midfielder has not been loaned out before until now.

Career to date

Vennings is a product of the Addicks’ academy and has been a key player for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He was handed his senior debut for the London club by their former boss Lee Bowyer during the 2019/20 season in the Championship.

The youngster has since gone on to make 10 first-team appearances for Charlton but they have decided to send him to Aldershot now to get some more game time.

Vennings has been a key player for the Under-23s over recent times but now has the opportunity to play regular senior football.

New home

Aldershot are currently 22nd in the National League table and have struggled so far this term.

Only Dover separate them from the bottom of the division.

They are managed by former Southend United boss Mark Moseley but have won just once so far in this campaign.

Aldershot have a few ex-Football League players in their ranks such as Lewis Kinsella, Giles Phillips and Jermaine Anderson.