Charlton Athletic continue to stumble around in League One but yesterday’s result saw green shoots appearing for Nigel Adkins’ Addicks.

Charlton fans got to see their side break a recent winless streak as they beat Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood Town side 2-1 on the northwest coast.

Goals from Jonathan Leko (41′) and Jayden Stockley (69′), split by one from Fleetwood’s Danny Andrew (51′), were enough to see Adkins’ side home to three points.

It was a welcome three points but it wasn’t enough to lift the Londoners out of the League One drop zone – they are 21st in the table.

Here are three Charlton Athletic players who impressed in what was a very important victory for the Addicks.

Jonathan Leko – WhoScored rating 8.50

22-year-old Leko fully deserved his top rating of yesterday’s game. This rating largely came from a goal and an assist that helped Charlton on their way.

However, his game against a combative Fleetwood side was much more than these headline figures. His distribution (60%) was above average as he completed 12 of 20 passes. One of these completed passes was a key pass presenting a chance for a teammate.

He didn’t shirt his defensive duties in an all-around display. He weighed in with three tackles, one clearance and one interception.

Jayden Stockley – WhoScored rating 7.67

Stockley only appeared on the pitch in the 62nd minute but made a big impression in only a quarter of a game. The bulk of that came via that important second goal for Nigel Adkins’s side.

His distribution (45%) was a little wayward but of his five completed passes, one was a key pass that presented a teammate chance. More impressive was his four aerial duels which gave him the joint-most in the game.

Elliot Lee – WhoScored rating 7.49

Lee was a third Addicks player who stood out for Nigel Adkins’s side against Fleetwood Town. He saw a lot (4.9%) of the London side’s ball, taking 64 touches.

This was coupled with a high completion rate (82%) where he completed 32 of his 39 pass attempts. Impressive amongst this was that four of his completed passes (12.5%) were key passes presenting opportunities for teammates.

A solid game made even more so with one tackle, three clearances and two interceptions.

Data derived from the Fleetwood Town vs Charlton Athletic match profile on the WhoScored website.