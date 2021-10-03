Ahead of today’s visit to a sodden Hampshire, Sunderland were sitting pretty at the top of the League One table. They left with their tails between their legs.

Sunderland failed to adapt to a more than wet Fratton Park and were soundly beaten by home side Portsmouth. Pompey put Lee Johson’s men to the sword in a 4-0 win that lifted them to 11th in the table.

The game was effectively over as a contest at the end of the first half. Portsmouth were by then 3-0 ahead thanks to goals by Marcus Harness (19′), Lee Brown (33′) and John Marquis (45′). A further goal from MArquis (61′) put the gloss on a good result for Danny Cowley’s men.

Here are three Portsmouth players who really shone for Danny Cowley’s side in a big win against a very capable Sunderland side.

John Marquis – WhoScored rating 9.34

28-year-old striker Marquis put on a show for the Portsmouth fans yesterday afternoon. Chief amongst this show were the two goals and an assist before his 85th-minute substitution.

Aside from those headline-grabbing figures, he completed 8 of his 19 passes (71%), one of them a key pass creating a teammate chance. He also weighed in with three tackles and two headers won in the game.

It was a performance that bodes well for Marquis and Portsmouth whose next game is an October 12th game against Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Lee Brown – WhoScored rating 8.24

Alongside John Marquis, Lee Brown was another Portsmouth player who stood out in a wet game on the south coast. He saw a lot of the ball (5%) for Pompey in a game where he took 52 touches.

His distribution (77%) was accurate and he completed 20 of his 26 attempted passes. More importantly, three of these passes were key passes – passes that created chances for teammates.

In a display where he was always on the front foot, Brown scored from his only shot on target. A performance that stood out on a wet day in Hampshire.

Marcus Harness – WhoScored rating 7.97

Alongside Marquis and Brown, Harness was amongst the scorers for a Portsmouth outfit that easily beat Lee Johnson’s Sunderland side.

Playing in the slow behind a front two of Marquis and Ronan Curtis, 25-year-old Harness fashioned himself four shots and completed 10 of 16 attempted passes – one of which was a key pass.

He also weighed in with three tackles and won one of his two contested headed duels. In a game where there were many good performances, Marcus Harness was one of them.

Data derived from the Portsmouth v Sunderland match profile on the WhoScored website.