Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard appears pleased with today’s result.

Charlton Athletic have picked up a much needed three points this afternoon away at Fleetwood Town.

The Addicks’ owner has sent a tweet to his followers on Twitter (see below).

Hard fought win today! Good performance Lads #cafc — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) October 2, 2021

Sandgaard has hailed the victory over Simon Grayson’s side as a ‘good performance’.

Pressure was on

Charlton made the journey up north in desperate need of a win following their poor start to the season.

They were in the relegation zone and had won just once going into this game.

The pressure was mounting on boss Nigel Adkins and he will be relieved to have picked up this win ahead of the international break.

Events of the game

Charlton took the lead in the first-half through Birmingham City loan man Jonathan Leko.

They were then knocked back early in the second-half when Fleetwood left-back Danny Andrew struck an impressive free-kick into the top corner past Craig MacGillivray.

However, Jayden Stockley struck on 70 minutes and his side held out for the rest of the game to earn a big win.

What next?

Charlton are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday against Southampton Under-21s but could choose to play some fringe/young players.

They then have a break until 16th October when they take on Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.