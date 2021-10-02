Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has said Aiden McGeady was absent from their squad today with an ankle injury, as per the Chronicle reporter James Hunter on Twitter (see tweet below).

LJ said McGeady missed out with an ankle problem suffered against Cheltenham. #safc — James Hunter (@JHunterChron) October 2, 2021

Sunderland were without their key winger in today’s 4-0 loss to Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

McGeady picked up the injury in their win over Cheltenham Town in midweek.

The length of how long he will be on the sidelines is yet to be known.

Heavy loss

Sunderland went into this afternoon’s clash against Pompey at the top of League One following a dream start to the new campaign.

However, the Black Cats have crashed straight back down to earth following their loss to Danny Cowley’s side.

Conditions at Fratton Park were incredibly poor and the hosts seemed to adapt better to the rain and soggy pitch.

Missed

Sunderland missed McGeady’s creativity and quality going forward and his absence was solely missed.

They will be hoping his ankle injury isn’t serious and that they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

What next

Johnson’s side are back in action on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy against Lincoln City and could choose to rest some players for that one.

They then have a bit of a break until 16th October when they travel to Kent to take on Gillingham away.