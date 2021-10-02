Bradford City are a League Two side in terms of where they play but a side that has aspirations to move back to League One.

Bradford City fans saw glimpses of that last season and there have been glimpses of it this term as well.

The Bantams main issue has been one of consistency – it was an issue last season that has carried over into the current campaign. However, they ended a winless run today at Valley Parade.

Today’s game saw the West Yorkshire side entertain their visitors from over The Pennines, Rochdale. It was a game that City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Alex Gilliead (37′) and Andy Cook (75′ pen).

It will be a welcome three points for Derek Adams’ side and one that sees them end the day in 8th place, a place outside the play-offs. It is goal-difference that is keeping them there.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, one man who impressed Bradford City fans was Levis Sutton. His display today for the Bantams – including involvement in both goals – was something City fans have commented on.

Here are the reactions of some Bradford City fans on Twitter to what they saw of Sutton vs Rochdale.