Bradford City are a League Two side in terms of where they play but a side that has aspirations to move back to League One.

Bradford City fans saw glimpses of that last season and there have been glimpses of it this term as well.

The Bantams main issue has been one of consistency – it was an issue last season that has carried over into the current campaign. However, they ended a winless run today at Valley Parade.

Today’s game saw the West Yorkshire side entertain their visitors from over The Pennines, Rochdale. It was a game that City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Alex Gilliead (37′) and Andy Cook (75′ pen).

It will be a welcome three points for Derek Adams’ side and one that sees them end the day in 8th place, a place outside the play-offs. It is goal-difference that is keeping them there.

Despite not getting on the scoresheet, one man who impressed Bradford City fans was Levis Sutton. His display today for the Bantams – including involvement in both goals – was something City fans have commented on.

Here are the reactions of some Bradford City fans on Twitter to what they saw of Sutton vs Rochdale.

For all the technical failings attributed to him, Sutton is a tank at this level and should be one of the first of the team sheet. Can’t argue with that pace! #BCAFC — Danny (@dannym97) October 2, 2021

@5UTT0N absolute baller, great performance, missed you in that midfield recently 😍 #bcafc — Jordan Green (@Greeny1911) October 2, 2021

You know what, we have missed Sutton’s pace and desire in the middle, thought he was brilliant today. Songo and also Threlkeld were decent as well! Chuffed for Gilliead to grab that goal. Come on city! Oh and the Prince is ridiculous this season! #bcafc — Chris (@dizzyuptheguy) October 2, 2021

Levi Sutton what a performance👏 should be starting every game #bcafc — HK👑 (@Fodenszns) October 2, 2021

Levi Sutton can be a joy to watch when he’s at it like today 👌🏼 #bcafc — Andy Serotsky (@ASerot1991) October 2, 2021

#bcafc n much needed win. Songo’o, Paudie and Sutton immense. Shows the difference having your best players on the pitch makes. Was Man of the match sponsored by Elliot Watts mum today? — BCBCFBCFCOK (@ben2304) October 2, 2021

sutton fantastic today. looked a bit dodgy at the back at points but always the result that matter #bcafc — liam gill (@gillybcafc) October 2, 2021

Better performance, though we sat too deep in the second half and were fortunate that Rochdale couldn't finish. Sutton and Vernam were both excellent – Sutton gives us such energy in the middle of the park. #bcafc — Tim Penfold (@Bantamtim) October 2, 2021