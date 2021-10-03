Bradford City had one thing that cost them at times last season – inconsistency. It is something that has carried over to this season’s League Two campaign.

Bradford City fans have seen that inconsistency in this season’s campaign already. However, the Bantams bounced back from a recent winless streak today with a solid 2-0 win at Valley Parade against visitors Rochdale.

It was a win and three points that lifts Derek Adams’ side up to 8th in the table – one of four sides on 15 points in a stacked league.

City earned those valuable three points thanks to goals from Alex Gilliead (37′) and Andy Cook (75′ pen).

It was a valuable bounce back to what the Bantams are capable of and will be something the West Yorkshire side and Derek Adams will be looking to build from.

Here’s how some Bradford City fans have reacted to the vital 2-0 win against Rochdale at Valley Parade.

That was a solid performance today, Sutton made a huge difference with his energy. With players to come back soon there’s something to build on. #BCAFC — Rob Creswick (@bantamscrez) October 2, 2021

🇩🇪 massive win today to get things back on track. Clearly the pep talk I gave my uk based staff this week about German efficiency has worked. Bantams Uber alles! SR! #bcafc — @bd6bantam (@bd6bantam) October 2, 2021

Another decent performance, and a clean sheet. Just the result we needed and gotta back it up next week now/ #bcafc — Jonathan Holdsworth (@Jonathan_H_95) October 2, 2021

Back to winning ways but in true "glass half empty" style, id say lets just be glad they were awful in the final third. Sutton & songo'o were brilliant today #bcafc @officialbantams — Lewis Bowers (@BowersLewis) October 2, 2021

Keep the home form going, we will not be far off 👍🏻 #bcafc — Gavin Coonan (@gavincoonan) October 2, 2021

Rode our luck there. Not keen on that diamond formation. But a win is a win to stop this bad run. Songo’o was solid at CB #bcafc — Mark Swires (@markswires) October 2, 2021

First win in 6 league games for #BCAFC, 2-0 over #RAFC at Valley Parade. Plenty of high expectations at the Bantams this season. Up into the play-off places with these 3 points. Will want it to be the start of a push to even higher places.#EFL — Edward Walker (@edward_w97) October 2, 2021