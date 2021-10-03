Bradford City had one thing that cost them at times last season – inconsistency. It is something that has carried over to this season’s League Two campaign.

Bradford City fans have seen that inconsistency in this season’s campaign already. However, the Bantams bounced back from a recent winless streak today with a solid 2-0 win at Valley Parade against visitors Rochdale.

It was a win and three points that lifts Derek Adams’ side up to 8th in the table – one of four sides on 15 points in a stacked league.

City earned those valuable three points thanks to goals from Alex Gilliead (37′) and Andy Cook (75′ pen).

It was a valuable bounce back to what the Bantams are capable of and will be something the West Yorkshire side and Derek Adams will be looking to build from.

Here’s how some Bradford City fans have reacted to the vital 2-0 win against Rochdale at Valley Parade.