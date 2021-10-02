Barnsley have lost again in the Championship to Millwall this afternoon.

A late Murray Wallace header has seen the Lions leave Oakwell with a 1-0 win.

The pressure is mounting on the Tykes’ boss Markus Schopp after another disappointing result.

Barnsley have slipped into the relegation zone after today’s loss.

They haven’t won in their last nine games in the league and have lost their last three in a row.

Schopp has won just once since taking over from Valerien Ismael over the summer and that came on the 14th August against Coventry City.

He is finding life in England tough so far and faces a battle to win over the Tykes’ fanbase.

The club’s hierarchy have a decision to make over the international break as to whether to stick with him or give him the chop.

Here is how the Barnsley fans have reacted on Twitter to today’s loss-

Terrible 2nd half #SchoppOut the man is absolutely useless. Way out of his depth at this level #barnsleyfc — Ian Archdeacon (@IanArchdeacon) October 2, 2021

Nothing like a last minute defeat when managers back is against the wall. Get rid now ready for after the internationals #barnsleyfc — Jamie Ball (@bally_22) October 2, 2021

Get rid tonight. How can we let this continue? #barnsleyfc — Con (@HxvocConnor_) October 2, 2021

Bye bye Schopp 👋 #barnsleyfc — Steven Mantovani (@stevenmanto) October 2, 2021

Schopp, get your coat mate. Never seen such a shambles of a manager/coach. Change it now while you can #barnsleyfc — Tom Stanley (@stanley_co) October 2, 2021

Club is in dire need of a change of manager. Only heading in one direction if we stick with Schopp. Board will learn from this mistake – 3/4 managers they've brought in have been top appointments. No reason they can't find someone else to come in and save our season. #barnsleyfc — Tom Winter (@tomwinter34) October 2, 2021