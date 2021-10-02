Barnsley have lost again in the Championship to Millwall this afternoon. 

A late Murray Wallace header has seen the Lions leave Oakwell with a 1-0 win.

The pressure is mounting on the Tykes’ boss Markus Schopp after another disappointing result.

Barnsley have slipped into the relegation zone after today’s loss.

They haven’t won in their last nine games in the league and have lost their last three in a row.

Schopp has won just once since taking over from Valerien Ismael over the summer and that came on the 14th August against Coventry City.

He is finding life in England tough so far and faces a battle to win over the Tykes’ fanbase.

The club’s hierarchy have a decision to make over the international break as to whether to stick with him or give him the chop.

Here is how the Barnsley fans have reacted on Twitter to today’s loss-