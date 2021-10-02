Hull City have picked up a huge three points at home to Middlesbrough this afternoon.

Hull City have beaten Boro 2-0 after an own goal by Joe Lumley and Mallik Wilks’ first goal of the season.

The Tigers went into the game without a win since the opening day of the campaign away at Preston North End.

Grant McCann’s side were 23rd in the Championship table and had scored just twice in their last nine games.

It was a fairly even game today at the MKM Stadium but the hosts managed to keep Boro at bay.

The visitors had a large away following in East Yorkshire but are heading back to the Riverside Stadium empty handed.

Hull have risen up to 21st in the table and are out of the relegation zone by a point.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to today’s important win over Middlesbrough-

WE ARE STAYING UP SAY WE ARE STAYING UP #Hull #hcafc — George (@Georgewarcup30) October 2, 2021

Made me weekend that #hcafc — Ben (C) 🏆 (@Backandcool) October 2, 2021

All I've been asking for is a new system and it's payed off. 3 points solid performance and countered when we needed too. Let's build on this now #hcafc — Jordan powley (@Powl87Jp) October 2, 2021

Well I have absolutely no idea where that came from but what a performance! Incredible fight second half. 2 up top every week please #hcafc — Alex🎗 (@SouthernAlex_) October 2, 2021