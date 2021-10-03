Sunderland are one of those sides who can rightly lay claim to being a ‘big club’ – that can be seen every week of the season.

Sunderland regularly have crowds of 30,000+ at The Stadium of Light. What has to be borne in mind is that this is whilst they are in League One.

Despite being in English football’s third-tier, this hasn’t stopped the fans coming. The Black Cats will have promotion aspirations this season under the new ownership of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Ahead of kick-off today at a sodden Fratton Park, Sunderland were top of the League One table. That has all changed with a 4-0 hammering against a play-off chasing Portsmouth side.

The damage was done in the opening half of the game. By half-time, Pompey were 3-0 to the good through goals from Marcus Harness (19′), Lee Brown (33′) and John Marquis (45′).

The game was put to bed by Marquis (61′) with his second of the afternoon – backed by an assist – putting the game beyond a well-beaten Sunderland outfit.

Here are three Sunderland players whose displays let boss Lee Johnson down today.

Elliott Embleton – WhoScored rating 5.74

Embleton only featured in the first half for the Black Cats, being subbed off for Callum Doyle as Lee Johnson chased the game.

Whilst on the field, the 22-year-old saw a decent amount (3.8%) of the ball and had decently accurate (76%) distribution. However, despite a lot of play coming through him, he completed just 16 passes with none leading to any chances for teammates.

In a first-half that wasn’t the best for Sunderland, Embleton was symptomatic of that malaise. He will want to do better next time out.

Corry Evans – WhoScored rating 5.92

Veteran defensive midfielder Embleton was another of Johnson’s men who didn’t really stand out in the loss at Fratton Park. He was substituted off late in the second half.

His time on the pitch saw the 31-year-old receive a lot (4.1%) of the ball but he was wayward (59%) with his passing. Of the 27 passes he attempted, Evans only completed 16 of them.

On the defensive front, he was involved in no tackle situations, won two interceptions and made just two clearances. Not the best of days for the combative defensive midfielder.

Leon Dajuka – WhoScored rating 5.93

20-year-old Dajuka was another Sunderland man who didn’t exactly cover himself in glory against Portsmouth yesterday. Unlike the above duo, the young right-sided player featured the whole game.

Seeing enough (2.6%) of the ball, Dajuka distributed the ball (71%) with a degree of accuracy. However, he was somewhat let down by his low volume approach, completing just 10 of his 14 attempted passes – just one creating a chance for a teammate.

On a positive note, he did manage to complete both the tackles that he attempted. Yet, in a game where Sunderland struggled, he was symptomatic of those struggles.

Data derived from the Portsmouth v Sunderland match profile on the WhoScored website.