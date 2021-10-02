Charlton Athletic have picked up a huge three points away at Fleetwood Town this afternoon. 

Charlton Athletic have beaten Simon Grayson’s side 2-1 with goals from Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley.

The Addicks went into the game having won just once out of their opening 10 games and were in the relegation zone.

The pressure on manager Nigel Adkins was intense but has eased slightly after today’s big win.

Charlton took the lead in the first-half through Leko and went into the interval a goal to the good.

Fleetwood levelled it up early in the second-half after a superb free-kick from defender Danny Andrew.

However, the day belonged to the Addicks and they got the winner on 69 minutes though striker Stockley.

They will be hoping this is a turning point in their season now.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their win over Fleetwood-