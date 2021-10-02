Charlton Athletic have picked up a huge three points away at Fleetwood Town this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic have beaten Simon Grayson’s side 2-1 with goals from Jonathan Leko and Jayden Stockley.

The Addicks went into the game having won just once out of their opening 10 games and were in the relegation zone.

The pressure on manager Nigel Adkins was intense but has eased slightly after today’s big win.

Charlton took the lead in the first-half through Leko and went into the interval a goal to the good.

Read: 3 Charlton Athletic transfer decisions Nigel Adkins faces in the coming weeks

Fleetwood levelled it up early in the second-half after a superb free-kick from defender Danny Andrew.

However, the day belonged to the Addicks and they got the winner on 69 minutes though striker Stockley.

They will be hoping this is a turning point in their season now.

Here is how their fans have reacted on Twitter to their win over Fleetwood-

Adkins in — Cafc boi (@cafc_boi) October 2, 2021

Decent performance, vital 3 points and I finally managed to order the 3rd shirt in my size. Positive vibes only. Have a good weekend everyone. LET'S GOOOOOOO #CAFC — Proper Charlton (@ProperCharlton) October 2, 2021

Of course we now win before the international break. So we won’t know if this is a one off, or we are turning the corner. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #cafc — Willin’ (@smit112) October 2, 2021

CHARLTON ATHLETIC HAVE WON A GAME OF FOOTBALL #CAFC — Jack Bennett (@jbennett1997) October 2, 2021

Yes get in there finally got the 3 points well done lads 👏🏻👏🏻 Still doesn't change my opinion on Adkins, but I'm happy the lads won. COYR 🔴⚪ #cafc — 19CAFC05 (@19CAFC05) October 2, 2021

Get in there!! 22nd in the 3rd tier of English football. Stuff dreams are made of! #CAFC — Gary 🇬🇧 (@TherealGaryI) October 2, 2021

I'd forgotten what this feels like!!! Get in Charlton, good result! #cafc — kester long (@KesterLong) October 2, 2021

We are going up say we are going up….🤣🤣😋😋#cafc — boblipscomb (@REDVALLEY9) October 2, 2021