Birmingham City lost 3-0 at home to Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon.

Birmingham City after starting the season positively have since run into a bad vein of form, going into today’s game winless in four and having lost three of those.

They hosted a Nottingham Forest side looking rejuvenated under Steve Cooper and the Reds would find themselves with a two-goal lead at half-time owing to goals from Lewis Grabban and Ryan Yates.

It was a dogged first half performance from Blues and they would go on to conceded a third after the restart, sealing their fate on the day.

Fans had a lot of poor player performances to choose form today but club captain Harlee Dean’s name was cropping up the most online.

See what these Birmingham City fans had to say on Twitter about the 30-year-old’s performance v Nottingham Forest this afternoon: