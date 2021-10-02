Barnsley were a side that many thought might challenge this season after last season’s heroics under Valerian Ismael. Under him, the Tykes drove into the play-offs picture in the Championship.

However, life hasn’t run as smoothly under new boss Markus Schopp. The South Yorkshire outfit were sat in a lowly 21st place ahead of this weekend’s round of games.

Schopp agreed to a number of players he considered to be on the fringes at Oakwell to move out on loan this summer. One of these was George Miller who joined up with Matthew Taylor at Walsall.

Since making his move to the Banks’s Stadium, centre-forward Miller has featured six times. Five of these have come in League Two including today’s game against Exeter City.

In his five League Two games, Miller has excelled for The Saddlers, scoring four goals – including a brace against Exeter.

According to WhoScored data, 23-year-old Miller has fashioned an average of 2 shots per game since landing on loan at Walsall – most of these shots (1.3 per game) come from inside the penalty area.

He isn’t involved much in Walsall’s passing game, making an average of just 8.8 passes per game.

However, all that pales into insignificance against the headline figures of the four goals in five league appearances for Bolton-born Miller.

That sort of form is pretty much enough to guarantee a place in the Saddlers side next week against Northampton Town in the Papa John’s Trophy.

It certainly seems to be a loan move that is giving the Barnsley youngster a lot of first-team experience. His displays will also be giving the Tykes’ management a lot to consider.

All in all, it has been a brilliant start for George Miller in his spell in the Midlands for Matthew Taylor’s side.