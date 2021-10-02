Ipswich Town lost 2-1 away at Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Ipswich Town seemingly turned a corner with a 6-0 thumping of Doncaster Rovers last time out, marking three games unbeaten for Paul Cook’s side after a slow start to the campaign.

Today they travelled to Accrington Stanley who started the day in 12th, though it was the Tractor Boys who’d strike first thanks to Macauley Bonne’s eighth League One goal of the season on 38 minutes.

But Cook’s torrid season would get back on track when Stanley scored twice in the second half through Colby Bishop and Harry Pell to seal a 2-1 comeback win, and take themselves up into 10th-place of the table.

Another bitter defeat for Ipswich who now sit in 19th-place of the table. It comes after a rampant summer in the transfer window but for whatever reasons, the club just can’t get going this time round.

See what these Ipswich Town fans had to say on Twitter after today’s performance:

Thats 10 games now. A decision needs to be made as clearly not good enough — Charlie Clark (@cclarkedinburgh) October 2, 2021

This is Mick McCarthy style football today — Jack Wright (@Jackwright290) October 2, 2021

Disappointing but promotion isn’t won in October. We dust ourselves down and get ready for next week. I trust the process #itfc — Tractor Boy (@TractorFromNFK) October 2, 2021

Shocking performance we can’t keep playing tippy tappy football against a team like Accrington 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Rob (@Rob76540279) October 2, 2021

Why do we even bother to hope we have turned the corner??

No where near good enough!! — Gary Roach (@GRoach848) October 2, 2021

Awful performance u go to Stanley and u get sucked into playing highball rugby. Put the ball on the floor and inpose your passing game!? Nope they couldn't be bothered. — Jamie🇬🇧🗨 (@jmday1980) October 2, 2021