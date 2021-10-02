QPR won 3-2 at home to Preston North End in the Championship this afternoon.

QPR got back to winning ways with a 2-0 win at home to Birmingham City in midweek, and today hosted a Preston side who’ve slowly started climbing up the Championship table after a disappointing start.

And it was the Rs who struck first today thanks to Lyndon Dykes’ fourth goal in nine Championship outings this season. But the visitors would be back on level terms 10 minutes later through Emil Riis.

After the break, Preston would then find themselves in front thanks to a goal from 22-year-old Josh Earl but in a fashion becoming typical to QPR this season, they stages a second half comeback and would eventually win the game 3-2 thanks to goals from Jimmy Dunne and Ilias Chair.

It was a mixed performance though on the whole, and R’s stopper Seny Dieng gave fans a lot to talk about as his tough start to the campaign goes on.

See what these QPR fans had to say on Twitter about the 26-year-old’s performance v Preston North End this afternoon:

Letting Kelly and lumley both has left Dieng with ZERO competition, mistakes week after week this season with no pressure with competition @QPR #QPR — Littlejonboy (@l1ttlejonboy) October 2, 2021

I feel like Dieng needed to be more aggressive on that Preston Goal #QPR — Nelson (@N_G1017) October 2, 2021

Was that Dieng at his near post again#QPR — Dan Jeffries (@Dan15Jeffries) October 2, 2021

Dieng is a shell of himself compared to last season tbh. Still think he’s good but he’s made too many mistakes so early in the season. #QPR — CJ (@ChairSZN) October 2, 2021

Players that were vital to our success last season just seem like completely different players this season. Johansen, Austin, Dieng all been so poor this season and I can’t for the life of me work out why. It’s worrying when Ball has been one our best players all season. — Kian G (@QPR_Kian) October 2, 2021

What has happened to Dieng this year — FlamingTowers (@FlamingTowers) October 2, 2021