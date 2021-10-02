Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday went into today’s game sitting in 9th-place of the League One table and unbeaten in three, after back-to-back defeats for Darren Moore’s side previously.

They faced an Oxford United side though who have top-six ambitions of their own and it was they who struck first through Cameron Brannagan on 12 minutes.

Wednesday pulled back on level terms in the second half through a Callum Paterson goal but the Owls’ poor luck would continue when they conceded a 93rd minute goal to Oxford striker James Henry.

Another contested performance from Moore’s side and another one from captain Barry Bannan too – see what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance v Oxford United today: