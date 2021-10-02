Sheffield Wednesday lost 2-1 at home to Oxford United in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday went into today’s game sitting in 9th-place of the League One table and unbeaten in three, after back-to-back defeats for Darren Moore’s side previously.

They faced an Oxford United side though who have top-six ambitions of their own and it was they who struck first through Cameron Brannagan on 12 minutes.

Wednesday pulled back on level terms in the second half through a Callum Paterson goal but the Owls’ poor luck would continue when they conceded a 93rd minute goal to Oxford striker James Henry.

Another contested performance from Moore’s side and another one from captain Barry Bannan too – see what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance v Oxford United today:

Bannan is the problem #SWFC — Michael Woolley (@Michael11975155) October 2, 2021

Perhaps it’s time for #swfc to move on from Bannan & Palmer. Bannan’s presence always creates an unbalanced disorganised midfield & the team looks better without him. Palmer is just not very good & inexplicable keeps his place despite consistently poor performances — My Name Is James (@JAm35__) October 2, 2021

Palmers no good at right back either because he’s just so wasteful in the final third going forward. Bannan not playing in his best position and I’m yet to see anything from wing this season. It’s poor all round and unacceptable.#swfc — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) October 2, 2021

Johnson, Wing, Bannan, probably some others deserve to be taken off. We are incapable of doing the basics with or without the ball #swfc — Chorlton Owl (@MikWarner) October 2, 2021

If we're going to play one up front then it needs to be Berahino. Paterson can't play in a front two. Johnson isn't a left back. Bannan can't play in the no.10 role #swfc — Kieran Fawcett (@KieranF1212) October 2, 2021

Get Bannan off at half time #swfc — Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) October 2, 2021

Bannan is a major problem but folk can’t and don’t want to see it #swfc — Stephen Sigsworth (@s15gey) October 2, 2021