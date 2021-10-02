Sheffield United lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic faced a former ally of his in Scott Parker today – the pair worked together during Jokanovic’s time in charge of Fulham.

Now though, Parker is gunning for promotion with the Cherries who started the day in 2nd-place of the table compared to the Blades who started in 13th.

After a goalless first half it was Sheffield United who took the lead through Morgan Gibbs-White’s third Championship goal of the season.

But as title contenders do, Bournemouth hit back in fashion, scoring two goals in quick succession through a Dominic Solanke penalty and then through Philip Billing.

There were some poor individual performances out there for Sheffield United today but full-back Enda Stevens seemed to come under a lot of scrutiny from the watching Blades fans.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance v Bournemouth this afternoon: