Sheffield United lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic faced a former ally of his in Scott Parker today – the pair worked together during Jokanovic’s time in charge of Fulham.

Now though, Parker is gunning for promotion with the Cherries who started the day in 2nd-place of the table compared to the Blades who started in 13th.

After a goalless first half it was Sheffield United who took the lead through Morgan Gibbs-White’s third Championship goal of the season.

But as title contenders do, Bournemouth hit back in fashion, scoring two goals in quick succession through a Dominic Solanke penalty and then through Philip Billing.

There were some poor individual performances out there for Sheffield United today but full-back Enda Stevens seemed to come under a lot of scrutiny from the watching Blades fans.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance v Bournemouth this afternoon:

Enda Stevens should be nowhere near this time, been past his best for 18 months now — sufcjoe93 (@ThugWorkout93) October 2, 2021

No bottle in this team what so ever . They have gone back to how they were under Chris. And we all thought that things changed just coz we beat Peterborough . Enda is useless as well as RND . Davies is awful — gaming blade (@gamingblade1889) October 2, 2021

Bin off enda — Đäñ (@Salmoninho) October 2, 2021

RND for Enda

McBurnie for Ndiaye

Hourihane for Fleck

Guedioura for Norwood Wholesale changes for next game, no idea why he’s kept the same team — jordan (@firthbess) October 2, 2021

RND still better than Enda btw — jordan (@firthbess) October 2, 2021

Stupid tackle from Stevens gives Bournemouth chance to level from spot. #sufc #twitterblades — ViewFromJohnStreet (@ViewFromJohnSt) October 2, 2021