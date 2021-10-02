‘Useless’, ‘Bin off’ – Plenty of Sheffield United fans rip into 31-y/o after Bournemouth performance
Sheffield United lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.
Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic faced a former ally of his in Scott Parker today – the pair worked together during Jokanovic’s time in charge of Fulham.
Now though, Parker is gunning for promotion with the Cherries who started the day in 2nd-place of the table compared to the Blades who started in 13th.
After a goalless first half it was Sheffield United who took the lead through Morgan Gibbs-White’s third Championship goal of the season.
But as title contenders do, Bournemouth hit back in fashion, scoring two goals in quick succession through a Dominic Solanke penalty and then through Philip Billing.
There were some poor individual performances out there for Sheffield United today but full-back Enda Stevens seemed to come under a lot of scrutiny from the watching Blades fans.
See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance v Bournemouth this afternoon:
Enda Stevens should be nowhere near this time, been past his best for 18 months now
— sufcjoe93 (@ThugWorkout93) October 2, 2021
No bottle in this team what so ever . They have gone back to how they were under Chris. And we all thought that things changed just coz we beat Peterborough . Enda is useless as well as RND . Davies is awful
— gaming blade (@gamingblade1889) October 2, 2021
Bin off enda
— Đäñ (@Salmoninho) October 2, 2021
RND for Enda
McBurnie for Ndiaye
Hourihane for Fleck
Guedioura for Norwood
Wholesale changes for next game, no idea why he’s kept the same team
— jordan (@firthbess) October 2, 2021
RND still better than Enda btw
— jordan (@firthbess) October 2, 2021
Stupid tackle from Stevens gives Bournemouth chance to level from spot. #sufc #twitterblades
— ViewFromJohnStreet (@ViewFromJohnSt) October 2, 2021
Was a clumsy challenge from Stevens right at the edge of the box, looked outside, Solanke rolls in. #sufc #twitterblades
— S24SU.com (@s24su) October 2, 2021