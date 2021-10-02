Derby County drew 0-0 at home to Swansea City in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County went into today’s game at the foot of the Championship table with just one point to their name.

A midweek win over Reading brought the Rams’ points tally into the positives after they entered into administration and this afternoon faced a Swansea City side who started the day in 19th.

It wasn’t a game of much quality at Pride Park today – both sides looked somewhat cautious at times but it was the Swans who dominated the stats, having 76% possession and 15 shots throughout the game.

But Ryan Allsop in the Rams goal managed to impress. He came in for Kelle Roos who was unavailable due to suspension and put on a solid performance to help his side claim an all important point.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance today:

Allsop so much more reliable than Roos it’s so clear — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) October 2, 2021

Allsop is so much better then Roos — Derby Lad #Morrisisawanker (@derby_lad) October 2, 2021

Brilliant defensively display this, Allsop looks solid too👋. #dcfc #dcfcfans — Pub Talk Football (@PubTalkFootbal1) October 2, 2021

We would have lost that 2 nil last season. Allsop looks assured and adds another dimension sweeping up behind the defense — Dale White (@181rammie) October 2, 2021

Ryan Allsop is a breath of fresh air 👏 positioning is quality #DCFC — Liam (@LWTS96) October 2, 2021