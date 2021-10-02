Nottingham Forest won 3-0 away at Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest picked up their first win under Steve Cooper against Barnsley last time out and today headed to St Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side proving contested this time round.

Lee Bowyer’s side are are markedly improved since last season but went into this game winless in four, and would find themselves behind after 11 minutes thanks to a Lewis Grabban goal.

Ryan Yates would double Forest’s lead before half-time and make for what promised to be an intense second half.

After the break, Forest gained a third through Djed Spence to put the game to bed with less than 40 minutes to play and among a host of impressive individual performances, the often contested Jack Colback garnered a lot of praise today.

