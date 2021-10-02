Nottingham Forest won 3-0 away at Birmingham City in the Championship this afternoon.

Nottingham Forest picked up their first win under Steve Cooper against Barnsley last time out and today headed to St Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side proving contested this time round.

Lee Bowyer’s side are are markedly improved since last season but went into this game winless in four, and would find themselves behind after 11 minutes thanks to a Lewis Grabban goal.

Ryan Yates would double Forest’s lead before half-time and make for what promised to be an intense second half.

After the break, Forest gained a third through Djed Spence to put the game to bed with less than 40 minutes to play and among a host of impressive individual performances, the often contested Jack Colback garnered a lot of praise today.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans had to say on Twitter about the 31-year-old’s performance v Birmingham City today:

2 very well taken goals 👌… should be 3 if Grabban had passed to Johnson 😣 .. Colback playing well on his full return .. we still struggling to deal with crosses but you just feel like we have more goals in us … COYR #NFFC — Carl wilkinson🔴⚪ (@CarlosNFFC) October 2, 2021

Great half but quite lucky to be two up. Midfield is working. Fair play to Yates & Colback is his usual self. Ridden our luck in the air but we can still add to this and are a completely different team now. Could easily add more. #nffc #coyr 🔴⚪️💪🏻 — Forest FanBase (@ForestFanBase) October 2, 2021

Is it a dream that Colback set up Grabban, also I’d like to apologise to the Colback fans #nffc — Kieren (@kierenstraw) October 2, 2021

Colback winning the ball, and Grabban scoring. Feels like 2018 all over again #nffc — Steve Gibson (@Gibbo8) October 2, 2021

Colback and Grabbs back to their best for that #nffc goal, I may need to eat my words regarding LG's age then🤣 — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) October 2, 2021

Grabban’s goal – beautiful

Colback’s tackle to start it – beautiful #nffc pic.twitter.com/hpmpWov8og — Nottingham Forest STL (@NFFCSTL) October 2, 2021