Sunderland lost 4-0 away at Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland travelled down to Portsmouth in League One today, in a fixture that was once fiercely contested in the Premier League.

But today the Black Cats went into kick off sitting top of the third-tier table and looking good to go and put on a performance against a Pompey side struggling in 13th.

Though Danny Cowley would see his side three goals to the good at half-time thanks to strikes from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis.

Marquis got his second and Pompey’s fourth on the hour mark to effectively put the game to bed, capping a horrendous day out for the travelling Black Cats fans.

There were plenty of poor performances today but one Bailey Wright seemed to stand out as having a particularly bad day at the office – see what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance v Portsmouth today:

Why is Bailey Wright playing left of Centre Back when he has no left foot. All coming down his side. He is having another nightmare! — Guy Allison (@GuyAllison73) October 2, 2021

Having one here aren’t we? Stupid pass from Wright

Poor foul by Winchester

Soft defending#SAFC — Matthew (@MJacko1989) October 2, 2021

We can never rely on Wright and Flanagan. And most certainly not when played together 😠#SAFC — Phil Smith (@CurryPhil) October 2, 2021

Bailey Wright back to being abysmal

Whole team have bottled today #safc — deano73 (@deano733) October 2, 2021

Get Doyle Taylor and Pritchard on it can’t get any worse #SAFC

Wright onien and dajaku off — RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) October 2, 2021