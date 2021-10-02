‘Garbage’, ‘Abysmal’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans blast 29-y/o after Portsmouth performance
Sunderland lost 4-0 away at Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.
Sunderland travelled down to Portsmouth in League One today, in a fixture that was once fiercely contested in the Premier League.
But today the Black Cats went into kick off sitting top of the third-tier table and looking good to go and put on a performance against a Pompey side struggling in 13th.
Though Danny Cowley would see his side three goals to the good at half-time thanks to strikes from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis.
Marquis got his second and Pompey’s fourth on the hour mark to effectively put the game to bed, capping a horrendous day out for the travelling Black Cats fans.
There were plenty of poor performances today but one Bailey Wright seemed to stand out as having a particularly bad day at the office – see what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance v Portsmouth today:
Why is Bailey Wright playing left of Centre Back when he has no left foot. All coming down his side. He is having another nightmare!
— Guy Allison (@GuyAllison73) October 2, 2021
Wright is garbage #SAFC
— Alex (@SPEZIAL73) October 2, 2021
Having one here aren’t we?
Stupid pass from Wright
Poor foul by Winchester
Soft defending#SAFC
— Matthew (@MJacko1989) October 2, 2021
We can never rely on Wright and Flanagan. And most certainly not when played together 😠#SAFC
— Phil Smith (@CurryPhil) October 2, 2021
Bailey Wright back to being abysmal
Whole team have bottled today #safc
— deano73 (@deano733) October 2, 2021
Get Doyle Taylor and Pritchard on it can’t get any worse #SAFC
Wright onien and dajaku off
— RyanC98 (@RyanC2408) October 2, 2021
Johnson HAS to make changes here like
Doyle on for Wright, if he’s fit enough to be on the bench he’s fit enough to play
Neil on for O’Nien, and actually have someone who can keep the ball
Both have been abysmal. #SAFC
— David Hindmarsh (@DavidHindmarsh7) October 2, 2021