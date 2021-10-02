Sunderland lost 4-0 away at Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland travelled down to Portsmouth in League One today, in a fixture that was once fiercely contested in the Premier League.

But today the Black Cats went into kick off sitting top of the third-tier table and looking good to go and put on a performance against a Pompey side struggling in 13th.

Though Danny Cowley would see his side three goals to the good at half-time thanks to strikes from Marcus Harness, Lee Brown and John Marquis.

Marquis got his second and Pompey’s fourth on the hour mark to effectively put the game to bed, capping a horrendous day out for the travelling Black Cats fans.

There were plenty of poor performances today but one Bailey Wright seemed to stand out as having a particularly bad day at the office – see what these Sunderland fans had to say on Twitter about the 29-year-old’s performance v Portsmouth today: