Barnsley this season are not the rampaging force this season that they were last season under Valerian Ismael.

Markus Schopp’s Tykes are yet to really hit their stride. This season’s results saw them sitting 21st in the Sky Bet Championship table ahead of this weekend’s games.

A number of Barnsley youngsters were allowed to leave the South Yorkshire side this summer. One of those is 21-year-old Scottish centre-forward Jack Aitchison who has joined League Two side Forest Green on a season-long loan.

It is a return to the New Lawn Stadium for Aitchison after a season-long loan from Celtic Reserves between September 2019-May 2020.

Since his return to the League Two side from Barnsley, Aitchison has made 13 appearances for Forest Green. Ten of these have been in League Two, two in the Carabao Cup and one in the Papa John’s Trophy.

These thirteen appearances have repaid one goal (vs Brentford in the Carabao Cup) and assists vs Bristol City (Carabao Cup) and Crawley Town (League Two).

According to WhoScored data, Aitchison has fashioned 0.7 shots per game for The Green in League Two. He has also completed 13 passes per game from 16 attempts, an accuracy of 81.3%.

One of his weaknesses seems to be his aerial ability where he has won just 0.1 headers per game from the 1.1 headers that he has contested in the league.

He started today’s game against Carlisle United on the bench, coming on as a second-half for a 15-minute run-out.

Next up for Forest Green is a home game against Swindon Town. He will be looking to continue to push for game time at the club.