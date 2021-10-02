Fulham have been heavily beaten 4-1 by a buoyant Coventry City this afternoon.

Fulham fell apart as the Sky Blues blew them away in the second-half.

The visitors went into half-time a goal to the good after Callum McFadzean’s early goal.

However, Marco Silva’s side collapsed after the interval and are leaving the West Midlands with nothing.

Second-half collapse

A Cottagers mistake gifted Coventry their equaliser which the impressive Viktor Gyorekes gobbled up.

Mark Robins’ men took the lead a few minutes later through Matt Godden from the penalty spot after Antonee Robinson was adjudged to have tripped the attacker.

Ian Maatsen’s beauty and another from Gyorekes added further glow to the scoreline.

Updated standings

Coventry have risen to 3rd in the Championship and are joint-top of the league alongside West Bromwich Albion and AFC Bournemouth going into this afternoon’s games at 3pm.

Fulham, on the other hand, have slipped to 5th in the table.

Their fans have been understandably annoyed at today’s heavy loss and have had the to say on Twitter-

Silva has some serious questions to answer here. This is shambolic #ffc — Matthew Cooper (@Matthew70569619) October 2, 2021

Prob the worst half of football I’ve seen us play in 10 years #FFC — PK (@fulham1000) October 2, 2021

This performance is ridiculously bad #FFC — Jason Haskins (@hask88) October 2, 2021

First half was bad @FulhamFC but the second half – absolutely shocking. Literally not one player turned up today….should be ashamed of themselves #FFC #FULCOV — Rob Smith (@rob_s82) October 2, 2021

We’ve been saying for years that Odoi and Ream aren’t good enough so we shouldn’t be surprised #ffc — Keelan Williams (@Keelanw4) October 2, 2021

I appreciate the sense of stability #FFC gives me by being consistently inconsistent — Pete Obermueller (@pobermueller) October 2, 2021

As much as the defence has been diabolical today, we have offered nothing going forward, nothing #ffc — Harry Simmonds (@supersimmo123) October 2, 2021