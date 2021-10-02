Barnsley last season under ex-boss Valerian Ismael proved to be something of a Championship success story, surging into the play-offs.

Barnsley haven’t started that well this time around and currently sit a lowly 21st in the league table.

New boss, Markus Schopp, allowed a number of players to leave Oakwell on loan as he looked to rebuild the Tykes in his own image.

One of those players was right winger Luke Thomas, the 22-year-old joining League Two side Bristol Rovers on a season-long loan deal.

Thomas’ arrival at the Memorial Stadium has seen the Soudley-born youngster go on to make six appearances in total for The Gas. Five of these appearances have been in League Two competition.

His League Two appearances have seen him turn out for 253 minutes on the pitch – a further 78 minutes coming in the Carabao Cup.

His first three appearances saw him start against Mansfield, Stevenage and Oldham before substitute appearances against Barrow and Leyton Orient.

That final appearance against Orient could be his last for the near future. This comes after news from the club that he could be out for up to a month after an injury in training.

According to WhoScored data, Thomas’ distribution of the ball (71.4%) is better than average accuracy wide. These figures come from him completing 10 out of 14 pass attempts per game in League Two competition.

The bulk of these completed passes (8.6 per game) are short passes. He has also provided three key passes that have led to chances for teammates.

Facing up to a month out, Thomas could potentially miss up to six games, including a Papa Johns Trophy tie against Chelsea’s Academy side.