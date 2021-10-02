West Brom lost 1-0 away at Stoke City in the Championship last night.

Valerien Ismael suffered his first league defeat as West Brom manager at the hands of Stoke City last night.

The Potters scored through Nick Powell in the second half after Sam Surridge missed from the spot, gaining a fully deserved win at the bet365 Stadium to take them up into 3rd-place of the table.

West Brom remain in 1st going into today’s round of fixtures.

Last night was a disappointing performance all round, but nobody disappointed so much as Jordan Hugill – the striker started for a second successive game but filed to make an impression.

He’s now featured seven times in the Championship for West Brom this season but is yet to get his first goal for the club.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on the 29-year-old’s performance last night: