West Brom lost 1-0 away at Stoke City in the Championship last night.

Valerien Ismael suffered his first league defeat as West Brom manager at the hands of Stoke City last night.

The Potters scored through Nick Powell in the second half after Sam Surridge missed from the spot, gaining a fully deserved win at the bet365 Stadium to take them up into 3rd-place of the table.

West Brom remain in 1st going into today’s round of fixtures.

Last night was a disappointing performance all round, but nobody disappointed so much as Jordan Hugill – the striker started for a second successive game but filed to make an impression.

He’s now featured seven times in the Championship for West Brom this season but is yet to get his first goal for the club.

See what these West Brom fans had to say on the 29-year-old’s performance last night:

Old one I know but Hugill traps the ball as far as I can kick it. He offered nothing last night on the ground or in the air. Given Stokes dominance he should have been pulled at HT and we should have gone to 3 in the middle. You pay nothing you get….. #WBA — Paul Gainham MBAEC (@PaulGainham) October 2, 2021

Well, one thing we learnt from last night is that Jordan Hugill is best coming off the bench 🤣🤣#wba — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) October 2, 2021

Just poor performance from Wes Brom tonight Stoke deserve the win. I still don’t get what Hugill offers as a lone striker. It’s as effective as having Zohore up there One defeat in 11 games for the beggies #WBA #UTMP #EFL #ESPNAfrica #ssfootball #SkyBetChampionship — Christopher (@Christo79744616) October 1, 2021

Can't see what Val sees in Hugill either tbh, to me he's a backup player whilst we wait for Dike in January#WBA — EXE (@westbromexe) October 1, 2021

Hugill’s first touch is that bad his second ones a tackle, cba #wba — Lewis Botfield (@lewis_botfield) October 1, 2021

We have always had strikers to turn to get us out of the shit in the championship, Moore had Gayle and Rodriguez, even Bilic had Austin but Val has Hugill. It is like eating at a Michelin star restaurant, then next week eating at Weatherspoons and complaining about it #wba — Tom Jeffs (@TomPJeffs) October 1, 2021