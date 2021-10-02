St Neots Town have signed Brendon Shabani following his departure from Leyton Orient.

The non-league side have handed a deal to the midfielder, as per the Southern League Football website.

Shabani, who is 19-years-old, was released by Leyton Orient at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

The youngster has now found himself a new club and will be pleased to have sorted out a home for this season.

Career to date

Shabani rose up through the academy at Leyton Orient and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The former Albania youth international was loaned out by the O’s to Bishop’s Stortford Town last year to gain some experience.

He then linked up with Concord Rangers last season in the National League South.

Shabani played six times for the Essex club but Leyton Orient decided not to extend his contract at the end of June when it expired.

New club

He will be eager to rise back up the leagues prove Orient wrong for releasing him.

St Neots play their football in the Southern League Central Division and Shabani will be looking to get plenty of game time.

Orient update

The O’s are back in action today against Port Vale and will be keen to bounce back from their 0-0 draw with Mansfield Town last time out.

They are currently 2nd in the table and four points behind Forest Green Rovers at the top.