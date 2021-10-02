Newport County are currently without a permanent manager following Michael Flynn’s departure.

Newport County have a decision to make on the direction they want to take now.

Here are five early candidates for the job-

Wayne Hatswell

He has been placed in interim charge of the Exiles and it will be interesting to see how he gets on. He has been Flynn’s assistant for the past four years.

Sam Ricketts

The Welshman has been out of the game since being sacked by Shrewsbury Town in November last year. He has also previously managed Wrexham and is an option for the League Two side.

John McGreal

Swindon Town appointed him over the summer but his tenure at the County Ground last just a single month. He is an experienced boss in the fourth tier and got Colchester United into the Play-Offs a couple of seasons ago.

Andy Morrison

He has recently left his role as boss of Connah’s Quay Nomads. The former Manchester City defender spent six years in charge of the Welsh side and won the Cymru Premier both this year and last.

The 51-year-old is now available and may now fancy his chances of managing in the Football League.

Paul Tisdale

The former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers boss has been out of the dugout since February and is a final name who Newport could look at.

He knows what it takes to get out of League Two and has proven himself at that level.