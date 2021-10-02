Wigan Athletic are back in action today against Gillingham.

Wigan Athletic make the long journey down to Kent to lock horns with Steve Evans’ side.

The Latics will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leam Richardson’s side are currently 2nd in the table behind Sunderland after their strong start to the season.

Read: 3 Wigan Athletic transfer decisions facing Leam Richardson in the coming weeks

Team news

Thelo Aasgaard is out with a knee injury that he picked up playing for the Under-23s a couple of weeks ago.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones has been out with a hand injury over recent weeks with youngster Sam Tickle taking his place on the bench.

Opposition

Gillingham are currently 18th in the table and have won twice out of their opening 10 games so far this season.

The Gills won 2-0 away at Cambridge United last time out and have picked up a little run of form as they are now unbeaten in their last three league games.

Defender’s quotes

Wigan defender Tendayi Darikwa has spoken prior to this game, as per the club’s official website: “I expect a tough game. They are obviously a good team. They did well in this division last season, and we’ll go there prepared and hopefully execute the gaffer’s game plan and get the three points.”

Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1)- Ben Amos, Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts, Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins, Callum Lang, Will Keane, James McClean, Charlie Wyke.

Read: Wigan Athletic assessed by Gillingham boss

Prediction

Wigan will be eager to make amends for Tuesday’s loss and if they perform to their best they will be too strong for Gillingham. 2-1, Keane and Wyke to score.