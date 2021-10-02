Charlton Athletic take on Fleetwood Town away today.

Charlton Athletic need to get a result this afternoon following their poor start to the season.

The pressure is mounting on boss Nigel Adkins after only one win in the opening 10 games of this campaign.

They are currently in the relegation zone and are four points from safety.

Team news

As per the club’s official club website, Ronnie Schwartz, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey remain out with long-term injuries.

The Addicks are hoping Birmingham City loan man Jonathan Leko is fit to play today after he limped off against Bolton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Opposition

Fleetwood are currently four points above Charlton in 20th position.

Simon Grayson’s side drew 3-3 away at MK Dons last time out and are unbeaten in their last six games in the league.

Adkins’ quotes

Adkins has said: “As well all know, it’s all about results. From our point of view, we reflected on it [Tuesday’s defeat to Bolton], we’ve had a good meeting, the players have been very positive and we shouldn’t take away from the things we’ve being doing well.”

Predicted line-up

(4-4-2)- Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Sam Lavelle, Akin Famewo, Ben Purrington, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Sean Clare, Ben Watson, Jonathan Leko, Josh Davison, Jayden Stockley

Prediction

Fleetwood are tough to beat at the moment and Charlton are up against it at the moment. 1-1, Davison to score again.