Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has provided an update on Jayden Onen and Sam Woods’ trials.

Sheffield Wednesday are looking at the pair as potential additions for the first-team not the Under-23s.

Moore has said no decision has been made on the duo just yet, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

They both played for the development squad earlier this week.

Moore’s quotes

The Owls’ boss has said: “They were more looked upon more for the first team than the U23s. I know they’re young, but they were two players that were identified in pre-season, but now things have settled down it has given us the opportunity to have them in to have a look.

“We wanted them in for a full week or 10 days of training, which they’ve done, and they had a game with the U23s.

“We may consider another game if we feel it’s needed, because I think it’s right to try and do that to have a good look at them. No decision has been made with them yet and if we do make a decision then we can be clearer with the situation.”

Onen’s situation

The attacking midfielder was released by Reading at the end of last season and continues to weigh up his options as a free agent.

He has previously had spells on the books at Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford.

Woods’ situation

The 23-year-old was shown the door by Crystal Palace at the end of June when his contract expired.

He has spent his whole career to date at Selhurst Park and finds himself without a club for the first time.

The defender made four first-team appearances for the Eagles, as well as having loan spells away at Hamilton Academical and Plymouth Argyle to gain experience.