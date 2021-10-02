Huddersfield Town midfielder Lewis O’Brien has a £10million release clause in his contract, as reported by Football Insider.

Huddersfield Town handed him a new contract last month.

O’Brien, who is 22-years-old, was a target for Leeds United in the last transfer window and Marcelo Bielsa’s side made offers for him.

However, the Terriers managed to fend off interest from their fellow Yorkshire side.

How did they manage to keep him?

O’Brien was due to become a free agent at the end of this season and would have become a free agent at the end of June next year.

Leeds tried to prize him to the Premier League but Huddersfield held firm.

They then struck a new four-year contract with the midfielder but he may well still be snatched away if a club matches his release clause.

By handing him a new deal, Huddersfield have ensured they will almost certainly land a fee for his services and have eradicated the risk of losing him for nothing.

What does he offer?

O’Brien is Huddersfield’s key man in the middle of the park and he makes Carlos Corbena’s side tick.

He broke into the first-team in the 2019/20 season and has since made 91 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

The Colchester-born man has also had a loan spell away at Bradford City in the past to get experience.

Will Leeds go back in?



Time will tell whether the Whites will rekindle their interest in January.

They would have to cough up £10million which Football Insider suggest is less than what they offered in the summer.