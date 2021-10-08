Midfielder Josh Laurent signed for Hartlepool United in February 2016 following his release from then-Championship side Brentford.

He made 33 appearances for the club, including 28 in the league. His first senior goal came against Leyton Orient in a 3-1 home defeat in October.

But he was sold to Wigan Athletic on January 31st, 2017 for an undisclosed fee.

Laurent played just one league game for Wigan before the end of the season, in which they were relegated to League Two.

He played in the League Cup in August 2017, scoring his first Wigan goal. However, he was sent out on loan to Bury at the end of the month where he remained until the end of the season, making 21 league appearances and scoring once.

Laurent signed for then-League One side Shrewsbury Town in August 2018, where he remained until becoming a free agent at the end of the 2019/20 season. He was a first-team regular during his time at the club, playing 73 league games and scoring 4 times.

Arguably his most memorable game came away at Championship side Stoke City in the third round of the FA Cup in 2019. The midfielder won a penalty, and also scored the winner as Shrewsbury upset their higher-ranked opposition.

He also played in their famous tie with Liverpool at home, where he again won a penalty in the 2-2 draw.

In July 2020, Laurent joined Championship side Reading, and was awarded the club’s Player of the Season in May 2021.