Scottish striker Marc McNulty undoubtedly wrote himself into Coventry City folklore during his only season at the club in 2017/18.

Yet following a move to Reading the next summer, he was rarely heard of again. So, what happened to McNulty?

The former Sheffield United man joined the Sky Blues following their relegation to League Two in the summer of 2017. Despite a poor start in the Midlands, he finished the season with 28 goals – firing the Sky Blues back into League One.

Even after promotion, the lure of Championship football was too much to resist and McNulty got the move he wanted to Reading for a £1million fee.

Yet he never settled well at The Madejski – scoring one goal in 13 appearances – and he soon found himself out on loan with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

In his home city of Edinburgh, McNulty managed to recapture some form, hitting seven goals in 15 appearances. Again not fancied at Reading, he soon found himself on loan at Sunderland in League One.

The Scot failed to impress again with the Black Cats scoring two in 15, and had his loan cut short in January.

But he wasn’t to return to the Royals, instead being shipped back to Hibs for a second loan spell in as many seasons.

Unfortunately for McNulty, he was unable to find any sort of form, scoring just one league goal in six appearances in a Covid-curtailed season.

It’s not all doom and gloom for the former Portsmouth man, however.

At 29 he could still yet find some form at a high level, which is what he will be hoping he can do during his loan spell with Dundee United.

Having spent last season at Tannadice and playing a respectable amount of games the ex-Livingston man will be hoping to improve on that and make what he can of his ‘prime’ years.