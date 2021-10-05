Brett Pitman was a Bournemouth player on a few separate occasions, scoring 101 goals in over 300 games. He’s been a bit of a journeyman throughout his career, but always seems to end up at Bournemouth…

Pitman’s first stint for Bournemouth was between 2005 and 2010 where he scored 61 goals in 173 games, playing in League One and League Two. In August of 2010 it was announced that Pitman would join Championship side Bristol City for a fee rumoured to be around £1million, where he scored 20 goals in 77 games.

Pitman returned to the Cherries on a loan deal in 2012 where the deal soon became permanent during the 2013 January transfer window. Pitman scored 40 goals in 94 games during the loan and permanent move, showing the Cherries fans what they had missed when he was away at Bristol City.

After Pitman’s first season in the Championship with Bournemouth, he moved to a fellow Championship side in Ipswich Town, where he didn’t put up as impressive numbers, scoring 14 goals in 61 games.

He later moved on to play for Portsmouth and Swindon where he put up respectable numbers, scoring 37 goals and 11 goals. Pitman started this season playing for Bristol Rovers at the age of 33, and has played six games, scoring one goal.

Pitman is nearing the end of his career now, but given how many clubs he has played for it shouldn’t be a challenge for him to find somewhere to coach or find a future job within football.