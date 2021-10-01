Wigan Athletic have made a strong start to the new season.

Wigan Athletic sit 2nd in the league table behind Sunderland.

Things are running smoothly for Leam Richardson’s side so far and they will be hoping it continues.

They could look to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window but have some decisions to make in the meantime-

Loan out youngsters?

The opportunity is currently there for Wigan to send some youngsters into non-league to get some experience.

Left-back Luke Robinson is a candidate to leave on loan following the arrival of Joe Bennett.

Other players like Harry McHugh, Adam Long and Chris Sze could also benefit from getting some senior football.

Sign another goalkeeper?

The Latics’ number two, Jamie Jones, has been injured over recent weeks.

Young Sam Tickle has been on the bench to cover whilst Ben Amos has kept his place between the sticks.

Experienced Mark Howard was training with the club last month, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (19.09.21, pg. 61), and is an option on a free transfer if they feel they need more depth in their goalkeeping department.

New contract for Tom Pearce?

The Sun on Sunday (05.09.21, pg. 62) also reported last month that the left-back wants a new contract at the DW Stadium.

His current deal expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next June as things stand.

Wigan could look to secure his future over the coming months to fend off any potential interest from elsewhere.