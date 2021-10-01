Charlton Athletic have made a poor start to the season in League One.

Charlton Athletic are currently in the relegation zone after just one win in their opening 10 games.

The pressure is mounting on Nigel Adkins to start picking up some results.

Movement in the January transfer window will be needed if their fortunes haven’t changed by then. Here are three decisions they face in the meantime-

Loan out any youngsters?

The opportunity is there for Charlton to loan out some youngsters to non-league sides to gain experience.

Goalkeeper Nathan Harness is no longer required in and around the first-team picture following the arrival of Stephen Henderson as back-up.

Other young players like Ben Dempsey, James Vennings and Ryan Galvin could also benefit from getting some senior game time.

New contract to Deji Elewere?

Charlton Athletic’s Director of Football, Steve Gallen, confirmed the club are in talks with the youngster in his Q + A with the Supporter’s Trust.

Elewere has risen up through the academy and is seen as one for the future.

He has already made a few first-team appearances so far this season and tying him down on a long-term contract would be a great bit of business.

Need to decide on Ronnie Schwartz’s future

The Danish striker is currently out injured but faces an uncertain future at the Valley.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and the Addicks need to decide whether to cash in on him in January.