Daniel Powell spent nine years at MK Dons, falling in and out of favour, until his release from the club back in 2017.

Powell was known as a super-sub with MK Dons, scoring plenty of goals from the bench in his years at the club.

Powell graduated from the Dons academy in 2008 and spent most of his time away on loan until 2010 when he became an asset to Karl Robinson’s side, following the departures of Aaron Wilbraham to Norwich City and Jermaine Easter to Crystal Palace.

He was always a fan favourite at the club, becoming one of the most well known faces at Stadium MK alongside the likes of Dean Lewington. He scored some important goals along the way, however he fell victim to the 2017 summer clear-out under Robbie Neilson and was left without a club.

Powell joined Dons’ local rivals Northampton Town upon the expiry of his contract. He spent two years at the Cobblers netting eight time in 73 appearances for the club. He had finally found a club where he could get regular game time again at League One level. He made 32 appearances in the third tier as a part of the Cobblers side that was relegated back to League Two in the 2017/18, alongside MK Dons.

The following season, Powell increased his appearances to 41 and scored six. The Cobblers failed to gain promotion back to League One and finished 15th in the fourth division and Powell was released by Northampton in the summer of 2019.

David Artell came calling just days after the announcement of his release and Powell signed a two-year deal with the option for a further year at Crewe Alexandra of League Two. In his first season he made 33 appearances and scored nine goals. This same season, Crewe were promoted back to League One for the first time since 2015 – the same year Powell was promoted to the Championship with the Dons.

Powell was a part of the Crewe squad that comfortably avoided immediate relegation last season, as he made 27 appearances for the Alex, scoring just three. His side finished 11th in League One.

Powell left Crewe over the summer just gone and surprisingly dropped down to the National League with Barnet. To-date, he has made four appearance for the Bees and scored one goal, in a 1-1 away draw on his debut against Solihull Moors.

Following his departure from MK Dons, the Dons were relegated to League Two. Following his departure from Northampton, the Cobblers were relegated to League Two. Crewe currently sit 22nd in League One – not good news for the Alex.