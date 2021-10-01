Middlesbrough forward Duncan Watmore was given a show of faith from manager Neil Warnock against Sheffield United, putting him back in the starting line-up for the first time in five games.

Middlesbrough won the game 2-0 with Watmore scoring the opening goal just nine minutes in. The former-Sunderland man picked the ball up on the left-hand side of the box and struck an unstoppable shot into the top corner and past Robin Olsen in the Sheffield United goal.

The 27-year-old ended last season as Boro’s top scorer with nine goals, whilst he also registered an assist in that time. His goal against the Blades was his first of this season.

Speaking after the win to Middlesbrough’s official website, Watmore spoke openly about both his and the team’s struggles in recent weeks. Despite being a standout in the last campaign he has found his playing time to be sporadic.

“It just goes to prove you have got to stay level in football because there are so many highs and so many lows,” he said.

“We keep grinding and keep working as a team and we did that tonight which was brilliant to be a part of.

“It’s been difficult for me personally but I know that that’s football.

“I’ve just kept my head down, kept grinding, continued to do the right things and stayed positive.

“That’s what I’ve done and whenever I am called upon I will always try and do the best I can possibly do for this team.”

Middlesbrough now have a lot of options at the top end of the pitch and this has had a bit impact on Watmore and his minutes out on the pitch. This summer Boro signed strikers Uche Ikpeazu and Andraz Sporar, attacking midfielders Matt Crooks and Martin Payero, as well as wingers Onel Hernandez, Sammy Ameobi, and Toyosi Olusanya.

Thoughts

With so many new arrivals, it is easy to see why Watmore hasn’t played as much as he would have liked. Manager Neil Warnock will have wanted to see what his new players can offer and get them integrated in the first-team squad quickly and give them playing time.

However, this has been to the detriment of Watmore. But with a strong showing in midweek against Sheffield United, he is likely to keep his place against Hull City this weekend.