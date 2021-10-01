Mick McCarthy has urged his players to build some momentum this weekend as they welcome Reading to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Cardiff boss McCarthy is treading thin ice as his team have now lost four on the bounce and find themselves in 18th-place after just narrowly missing out on the play-offs last time out.

Speaking on Cardiff City TV McCarthy said:

“We need a performance that we can be proud of and the fans can be proud of. That will help to start to turn things around.”

After falling to a heavy, but expected 4-0 defeat to West Brom midweek this fixture against the Royals isn’t expected to be as difficult, Veljko Paunovic has turned his side’s fortune around, before the midweek defeat to Derby they had gone four unbeaten and pulled themselves up to 11th in the table, only three points from the top six.

It is now pivotal for Cardiff that they utilise the home advantage this weekend and claw back some lost ground on the top six clubs. With McCarthy beginning to feel the heat, will he thrive under the pressure or will the Bluebirds continue to melt further down the Championship.

Cardiff may have a bit of added motivation to collect all three points this Saturday as this weekend marks ten years since 27-year-old tireless midfielder Joe Ralls’ made his debut for Cardiff.

Ralls is a crucial part of Cardiff’s midfield and if he starts on Saturday, he will only make the game harder for Reading

The Cardiff gaffer announced that Ralls will be available for selection: “We’ve got him back fit and ready to play.”

The long-standing Bluebirds midfielder made his debut against Hull City in 2011 and came off the bench only to score a beauty of a volley as Cardiff fell to a 2-1 defeat.