Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson has delivered a message to Sunderland supporters, highlighting the dangers going into this weekend’s clash against Portsmouth.

This weekend sees two of League One’s biggest clubs clash on the south coast. A game which has developed significant meaning since the 2018/19 campaign which saw the two former Premier League clubs meet five times.

Portsmouth came out on top twice, including the Checkatrade Trophy win, the Black Cats won one, in the play-off semi-final and there were two draws.

Speaking to the club Johnson said:

“Portsmouth is a difficult place to play.

“We’re educating the players to deal with all different atmospheres – Saturday will be one of those. The home crowd will be well behind them.”

Johnson wasn’t short of praise for Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley either, he told Chronicle Live:

“He’s a really good recruiter and a really good manager.”



Danny and Nicky Cowley were once leading the race for the Sunderland job before the club opted to get former Bristol City boss Johnson instead. Both squads have experienced major overhauls in the summer and they both seem to be filled with more optimism than ever.

Sunderland will go into this clash as the betting favourite but with the ever-passionate support from Fratton Park and the never say die attitude of Pompey, it is never as easy as it seems. This game will be an extremely tight affair and could produce some magical moments.

With Sunderland having started the season with a 100% home record, there is still major room for improvement on the road – the Wearsiders have only been away from home three times in the league so far but they’ve only one win to show for it. Consistent away form is pivotal for any club’s title charge.