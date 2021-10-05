After a slow start to the Championship campaign following a dismal relegation from the top tier, it seems Sheffield United may have turned something of a corner.

The Blades now sit just six points off the top six and despite a disappointing loss at Bournemouth last weekend, they’ve been on an improved run of form. Whilst maintaining that sort of form will be at the forefront of manager Slavisa Jokanovic’s mind, he will be fully aware that good business in January may make or break his tenure as Sheffield United boss.

Here we will explore three things Sheffield United may consider in the upcoming January window.

Recall Daniel Jebbison?



Daniel Jebbison was linked with numerous clubs over the summer, but it was Burton who eventually claimed his signature on a season-long loan. The 18-year-old striker is filled with bags of potential and has been given a chance to prove his worth in the third tier of English football.

A wonder strike from Jebbison midweek saw Burton beat Portsmouth and he has definitely shown signs of his class in the short time he has played for the Brewers. One thing stands out when comparing 14th-placed Sheffield United to the top three of the Championship, where they were expected to finish, and that’s the goals they’re scoring.

If this statistic withholds much longer then we expect Jokanovic to heavily consider bringing Jebbison back to South Yorkshire.



Recall Max Lowe?

The 24-year-old left sided player is currently on loan at struggling Nottingham Forest, but has been something of a shining light for the Reds. His one goal and one assist in five games in the Championship must have Jokanovic questioning whether that sort of return from left-back/left-midfield could be useful as he attempts to shoot the Blades up the table.



A new wide option?

Sheffield United have quite a strong squad after dropping from the Premier League last season, but we believe that they could do with strengthening in wide area. As things stand, they haven’t had many goal returns from the wide areas and adding a player who can offer this on a consistent basis can only make them harder to play against.

If Sheffield United can entice a top-quality Championship winger to the club then they could be a lot stronger in their push for the play-offs in the second half of the season.