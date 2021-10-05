The stout Irish captain formed a pivotal part of the side that won the League Two title on the final day of the 2016/17 season, playing in every single league game.

Such was the dramatic nature of Michael Doyle and Pompey’s run to the title, their goal difference crown was secured having been top for just 33 minutes in the entire campaign – the final 33 minutes of the 4,140.

They would also prove to be his last minutes for the club, with his contract expiration in PO4 preceding a move back to CV6 to play for a club he knew to the tune of 264 appearances – Coventry City.

Doyle’s return to the Midlands was an instant success, captaining a League Two side to promotion in successive seasons when his Sky Blues side defeated the side that seems to have incurred the eternal wrath of the play-off Gods, Exeter City, 3-1 in the final at Wembley.

Father Time would then set his sights on an ageing Doyle, leaving halfway through Coventry’s 2018/19 League One campaign, dropping back into the fourth tier to join Notts County. Alas there was to be another drop, County’s relegation from the Football League for the first time ever.

Doyle has remained at the club and become something of a utility man in non league, briefly serving as assistant head coach to end the 2020/21 season. Prior to his sideline stint, the former Sheffield United man morphed into a prime David Beckham, scoring from 50 yards in stoppage time to secure victory for the Magpies against Dagenham & Redbridge.

Dagenham would play another unwitting part in his storied career when he donned the goalkeeper gloves for 72 minutes in a 3-1 win. The sun is setting on his grand career – but it seems Doyle is doing a fine job of keeping himself busy.