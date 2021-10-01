Sunderland have enjoyed a brilliant start to their fourth consecutive season in League One, but manager Lee Johnson and his new recruitment team will already have one eye on the January transfer window.

The Black Cats sit top of League One after just nine games, one less than many of their League One counterparts. It was a slow start to the summer for Sunderland which had Wearsiders questioning their club’s new structure put in place by owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. It is fair to say now those doubts are nothing but a thing of the past, every summer signing for Sunderland have started in phenomenal fashion.

The young bodies have rejuvenated the North East side and injected them with hunger, passion and a point to prove, but January will pose new questions to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and co.

Here are three things that Sunderland could look to do in January.

Loan out Aiden O’Brien?

The former Millwall forward was set to leave the Stadium of Light on loan in the summer but a paperwork error meant the club missed the deadline. Apart from some Carabao Cup appearances (with an impressive goal return) and some cameo outings in the League, O’Brien may benefit from the extended, consistent game time he would receive out on loan.

His contract expires in the summer and we think the best chance of him getting a new deal at Sunderland involves him proving himself consistently at this level and because of the current form of the team, he will struggle to break into the starting 11.

Recall Josh Hawkes?

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder set the Premier League two alight last year with 13 goals and six assists in 20 outings. With the addition of Alex Pritchard and the return of Elliot Embleton, Hawkes was loaned out to League Two side Tranmere and on his debut bagged an assist to grab a point for his side.

If Hawkes continues impressing out on loan, then Sunderland may consider recalling the Stockton born playmaker and possibly try utilising him on the wing, a position where Sunderland still lack a bit of quality in depth.



A new wide option?

As previously mentioned, despite a plethora of new additions, some would say Sunderland would benefit from an additional wide player to add strength in depth. With Aiden McGeady not getting any younger and Leon Dajaku still only 20-year-old could a new winger be on the horizon for the Black Cats.